Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.36

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and traded as low as $2.10. Yiren Digital shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 33,789 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Yiren Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Yiren Digital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01.

Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital

About Yiren Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YRD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Yiren Digital by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

