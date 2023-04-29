Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.36

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and traded as low as $2.10. Yiren Digital shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 33,789 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Yiren Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01.
Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.
