Zacks Research Comments on Marathon Oil Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Marathon Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.76.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

