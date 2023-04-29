Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 12,312 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 179.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 63.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,480 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at $14,692,000. Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at $11,328,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 73.4% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,723,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE ENLC opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.55. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $13.58.

EnLink Midstream Announces Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENLC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.