Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,547 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 51.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

BHF opened at $44.20 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHF. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

