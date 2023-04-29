Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 456 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Calix were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,585,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $463,756,000 after acquiring an additional 118,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,769,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $352,731,000 after acquiring an additional 373,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,801,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,130,000 after acquiring an additional 61,237 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,715,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,879,000 after acquiring an additional 90,042 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Calix by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Insider Transactions at Calix

Calix Stock Performance

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calix stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.92 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Calix had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $244.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Recommended Stories

