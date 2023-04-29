Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 759 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $154,535.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,554.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $154,535.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,554.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $839,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $13,891,617.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,202,906 shares of company stock worth $504,743,893. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNX opened at $89.04 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.50.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.