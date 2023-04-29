Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $90.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average of $83.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $91.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

