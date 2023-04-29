Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 340.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of RYAN opened at $40.86 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Stephen Katz acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $427,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Stephen Katz acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $427,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 208,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $7,780,859.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,123,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,673,718.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,171 shares of company stock worth $3,145,617 over the last ninety days. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on RYAN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

