Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 7,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $441,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UMB Financial news, Director Kris A. Robbins acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.12 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $441,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,145 shares of company stock valued at $728,074 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

UMB Financial stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.76. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $99.19.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.44 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.67%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

