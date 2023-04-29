Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $114.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.04. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $134.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.22.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($2.82). The company had revenue of $333.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.51 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

IPGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.80.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $953,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,369,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,954,544.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,250 shares of company stock worth $4,866,675. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

