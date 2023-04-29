Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,046,000 after purchasing an additional 85,020 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 901,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,959,000 after purchasing an additional 37,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 110.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 738,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,650,000 after purchasing an additional 387,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 115,602 shares in the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $102.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Stories

