Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 10,106 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRH. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

