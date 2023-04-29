Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,580 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth about $16,514,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 846,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after buying an additional 416,588 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,041,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,459,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,298,000 after buying an additional 219,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 313,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after buying an additional 187,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In related news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 9,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $434,889.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,508 shares in the company, valued at $357,981.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,900 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

