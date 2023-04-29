Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 170 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $83.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $88.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.43.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $334.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 14.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $2,598,978.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,662.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $2,598,978.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,662.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 28,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $2,362,666.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 38,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,313 shares of company stock worth $15,046,595. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Further Reading

