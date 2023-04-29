Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,207 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

ERF opened at $14.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.18. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 85.10% and a net margin of 37.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.74%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERF. Barclays upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

