Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,348 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $55.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average is $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.23). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 410.89%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,716.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,738 shares of company stock worth $3,023,589. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.21.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

