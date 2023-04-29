Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,806 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Natera were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Natera by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 37,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Natera by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its holdings in Natera by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 74,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Insider Activity

Natera Price Performance

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $32,724.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,306.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 40,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,128 shares in the company, valued at $11,282,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $32,724.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,306.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,594 over the last ninety days. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $50.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.