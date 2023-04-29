Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 4,998 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 227,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.42 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.