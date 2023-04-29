Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 560 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.8% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $1,046,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,961,556.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $7,967,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,504,000 shares in the company, valued at $294,156,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $1,046,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,961,556.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,161 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,098 over the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CBRE Group raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.47.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $69.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.32. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $69.78.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.89% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

