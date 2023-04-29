Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 817 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GATX were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

GATX Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE GATX opened at $113.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 2.05. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $84.96 and a 52 week high of $118.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.63 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GATX shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti started coverage on GATX in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $25,293.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $25,293.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,101,168.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Read More

