Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fluor were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 38,945 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after acquiring an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Fluor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fluor Price Performance

NYSE FLR opened at $29.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Fluor Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

