Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,789 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vale were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Vale by 7,636.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,453,000 after buying an additional 33,820,650 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Vale by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,394,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,136,000 after buying an additional 6,201,399 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,778,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vale by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,591,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,717,000 after buying an additional 2,640,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in Vale by 1,246.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,664,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 2,466,186 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VALE stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 42.86%. Research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.3542 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Articles

