Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $883,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,823,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Light & Wonder by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,168,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Light & Wonder has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 146.30%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $4,164,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,079,617 shares in the company, valued at $581,731,061.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

