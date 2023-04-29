Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at $3,971,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 325.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,062,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,730,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Altra Industrial Motion Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $61.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.50. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $62.01.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.