Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Denbury were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Denbury by 58.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,471,000 after buying an additional 1,075,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Denbury by 23.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,259,000 after buying an additional 440,841 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in Denbury by 7.8% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,404,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,111,000 after buying an additional 101,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Denbury by 262.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 853,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,623,000 after buying an additional 618,200 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury Stock Up 2.5 %

DEN stock opened at $93.38 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $104.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.13). Denbury had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of Denbury stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $48,729.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denbury has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.57.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

