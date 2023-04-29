Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $997,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,122. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 32,176 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $1,869,103.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $997,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,770 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.63.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $53.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.99. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.76.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 16.82%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

