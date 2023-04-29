Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,388,000 after purchasing an additional 690,696 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,361,000 after purchasing an additional 272,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,364,000 after purchasing an additional 164,718 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 573.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 143,629 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,300.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 140,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 130,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.6 %

Southwest Gas stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.70. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.54 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.11%.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 55,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,364,394.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,520,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,756,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 238,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,300,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,483,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,951,842.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 55,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,364,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,520,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,756,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,236,622 shares of company stock worth $194,582,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Further Reading

