Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,735 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,110,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,838 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,420 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 48,230 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,580 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,364.00 and a beta of 1.53.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

