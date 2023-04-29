Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 301.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.6% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $1,206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,141,421. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,500. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP opened at $48.94 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.84.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

