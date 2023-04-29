Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGS stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.86 and a 52-week high of $89.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.68.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $818.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

