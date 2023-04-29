Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 2.7 %

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 20,000 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $101.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.36 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 11.60%. Research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail real estate. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and industrial parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

