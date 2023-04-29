Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $554,000 Stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,299.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 52,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $71.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.18. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 87.07% and a net margin of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $6.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $25.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 149.97%. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.80 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.16.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

