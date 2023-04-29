Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $557,000 Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in OneMain were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,420,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,009,000 after acquiring an additional 204,780 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,381,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,244,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Performance

NYSE:OMF opened at $38.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.01. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMF. Barclays boosted their target price on OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.15.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

