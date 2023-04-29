Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 25.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 57.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Maxar Technologies

In other news, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $4,946,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,396,717.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric J. Zahler sold 5,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $254,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,576.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $4,946,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,979 shares in the company, valued at $13,396,717.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,695,135. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $52.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.00.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.68). Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -1.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Maxar Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.