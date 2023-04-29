Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rambus were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMBS. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 78.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth $575,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Price Performance

RMBS stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $617,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,817,654.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,373 shares of company stock worth $4,518,568 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Rambus Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Articles

