Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WING. Tremblant Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 397,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,865,000 after buying an additional 162,471 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,925,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1,318.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 124,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 115,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 461,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,515,000 after purchasing an additional 66,780 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Wingstop from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.89.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

Wingstop Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $200.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 113.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.26 and its 200 day moving average is $161.07. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $205.12.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

