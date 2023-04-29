Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $811,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1,256.1% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $131.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $158.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.79. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. Analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 68,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $9,552,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,433,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,899,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 68,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $9,552,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,433,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,899,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $2,381,171.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,267,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,202,842.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 335,274 shares of company stock valued at $47,056,782. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Further Reading

