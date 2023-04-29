Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $608,000 Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,736,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,835,000 after purchasing an additional 74,045 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,130,000 after purchasing an additional 217,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,473,000 after purchasing an additional 281,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,804,000 after purchasing an additional 211,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,827,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,064,000 after purchasing an additional 119,532 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of BWXT opened at $64.58 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.78 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day moving average of $59.77.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

