Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $621,000 Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,797,000 after buying an additional 61,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,629,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,406,000 after buying an additional 190,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,268,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,243,000 after buying an additional 64,143 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 8.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,583,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,805,000 after buying an additional 121,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

AXS opened at $56.54 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.22.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.