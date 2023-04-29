Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $631,000 Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 2,409.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $4,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,595 shares in the company, valued at $129,290,363.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $4,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,595 shares in the company, valued at $129,290,363.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 278,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $5,232,746.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,942,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,471,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,745,520 shares of company stock worth $33,643,171. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DraftKings Trading Up 4.6 %

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DraftKings from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

DraftKings stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.79. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

