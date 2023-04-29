Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $636,000 Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TOL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.09.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,401.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,105 shares of company stock worth $831,824. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

TOL stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $64.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.29%.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.