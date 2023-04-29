Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,068 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 9.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %

VIAV opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.77. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $284.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. Analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,481.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $150,268.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $149,472.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,481.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,974 shares of company stock worth $468,653 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.