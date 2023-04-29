Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,874,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,812,000 after purchasing an additional 671,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,965,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,139,000 after acquiring an additional 315,883 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,601,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,142,000 after acquiring an additional 286,617 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% in the third quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,157,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,268,000 after acquiring an additional 84,550 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,871,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,027,000 after acquiring an additional 325,401 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $23.40.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.52 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.34%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

