Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,597 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 291.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $416,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,454.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $673,430. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $105.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $119.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

