Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 20,074 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 203.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,074 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 345.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 267,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 207,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 30,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,581,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,545,000 after purchasing an additional 165,505 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Core & Main by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 234,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 104,362 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Insider Activity

Core & Main Stock Performance

In other news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 17,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $452,600.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,568.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Core & Main news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 17,401 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $452,600.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at $251,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 14,712 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $382,659.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,663,498 shares of company stock worth $325,506,678 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CNM opened at $26.06 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

