Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 544 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Balchem were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 14.3% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 45.4% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $381,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,335.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BCPC stock opened at $131.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.24). Balchem had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $232.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.40 million. Analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

