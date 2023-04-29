Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 174.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 34.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $32.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 77.53%.

LEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

