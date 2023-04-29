Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 37.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Black Hills by 3,758.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BKH. Royal Bank of Canada cut Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho cut Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Black Hills Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BKH stock opened at $65.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.59. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.66%.

Black Hills Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Read More

