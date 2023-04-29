Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 210.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 134.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $189.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.43. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.90 and a 1 year high of $219.91.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $578.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.60 million. Analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,678 shares in the company, valued at $818,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $346,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,439 shares of company stock worth $467,810. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

