Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 31,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 2,308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 26,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

LAC stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.13, a quick ratio of 18.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

